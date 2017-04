Ex-White Stripes frontman Jack White has released a new single called “Battle Cry,” which features no vocals other than some chants. It is out now via his own Third Man Records, though there’s no word yet if it’s a one-off or the beginning rollout of a new album.

His last album, Lazaretto, came out in 2014, and since then he has appeared on albums by Beyoncé and A Tribe Called Quest. Listen to “Battle Cry” below.