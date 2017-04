Every word of this headline is a gem, and so is “Asshole Blues,” a super lo-fi, sounds-like-it-was-recorded-direct-to-wax Iggy Pop song about a jerk who won’t get off his case:

“Asshole Blues” is the first in a new flexi-disc series curated by Miami garage punks Jacuzzi Boys. It sounds like something unearthed from a crate of ancient records at a flea market, but it’s 2017, so you can just order the 7″ online. Asshole… when are you gonna die? [Stereogum]