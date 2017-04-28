News \
Harry Styles Announces World Tour
Harry Styles has announced a world tour in support of his debut solo album. The One Direction member will be making 13 stops in the U.S., with additional shows in Europe, Australia and Japan. Styles will also participate in a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden beginning May 15. His new self-titled album is out on May 12th, and features the lead single “Sign of the Times.” You can read our review of “Sign of the Times” here.
Harry Styles:
Sept. 19 — San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
Sept. 20 — Los Angles, CA, The Greek Theatre
Sept. 25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 26 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
Sept. 28 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 30 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
Oct. 1 — Washington, DC, DAR Constitution Hall
Oct. 4 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
Oct. 5 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
Oct. 8 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy
Oct. 10 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
Oct. 11 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Oct. 14 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
Oct. 25 — Paris, France, L’Olympia
Oct. 27 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium
Oct. 29 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
Oct. 30 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
Nov. 1 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
Nov. 2 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo
Nov. 5 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
Nov. 7 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome
Nov. 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
Nov. 10 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz
Nov. 23 — Singapore, The Star Theatre
Nov. 26 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre
Nov. 30 — Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre
Dec. 2 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
Dec. 7 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
Dec. 8 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater