Harry Styles has announced a world tour in support of his debut solo album. The One Direction member will be making 13 stops in the U.S., with additional shows in Europe, Australia and Japan. Styles will also participate in a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden beginning May 15. His new self-titled album is out on May 12th, and features the lead single “Sign of the Times.” You can read our review of “Sign of the Times” here.

Harry Styles:

Sept. 19 — San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

Sept. 20 — Los Angles, CA, The Greek Theatre​

Sept. 25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 26 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Sept. 28 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 30 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre​

Oct. 1 — Washington, DC, DAR Constitution Hall

Oct. 4 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

Oct. 5 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy

Oct. 10 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Oct. 11 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Oct. 14 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

​Oct. 25 — Paris, France, L’Olympia

Oct. 27 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium

Oct. 29 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

Oct. 30 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

Nov. 1 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 2 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

Nov. 5 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

Nov. 7 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome

Nov. 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

Nov. 10 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

Nov. 23 — Singapore, The Star Theatre

Nov. 26 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre

Nov. 30 — Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre

Dec. 2 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

Dec. 7 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

Dec. 8 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater