Hans Zimmer Announces New North American Dates for His Upcoming World Tour

Hans Zimmer has expanded the list of United States and Canadian dates he announced in November, which form part of his upcoming world tour. Including previously-announced European tour dates, Zimmer’s tour will now have a sprawling five month run.

According to a November statement from Zimmer, at least some of these shows (those specified at Zimmer’s site) will be billed as “Hans Zimmer Revealed,” including his performance at Coachella this month. Zimmer’s concerts will feature creatively “reimagined” versions of sections of his soundtracks for director Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy), and will reportedly incorporate “special guests from the rock and pop world.” Zimmer will also play highlights from his decades-long career as an esteemed film-soundtrack writer, including his work for Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, and more.

Check out the complete list of Zimmer’s tour dates, including his new US dates in June, July and August, below. Visit Zimmer’s site for ticketing and more information.

4/14 Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

4/19 San Francisco, CA – The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/21 Las Vegas, NV – The Park Theater

4/29 Auckland, Australia – Vector Arena

5/2 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

5/4 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/6 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/10 Perth, Australia – Perth Arena

5/16 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

5/18 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

5/20 Oslo, Norway – Forum Copenhagen

5/22 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

5/24 Leipzig, Germany – Arena Leipzig

5/26 Gdańsk, Poland – Ergo Arena

5/28 Łódź, Poland – Atlas Arena

5/30 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

6/1 Budapest, Hungary – Papp Laszlo Sports Arena

6/2 Bratislava, Slovakia – Ondrej Nepela Arena

6/4 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

6/6 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle D

6/9 Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank-Arena

6/11 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

6/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

6/20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

6/21 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6/23 Vienne, France – Theatre Antique

6/24 Nîmes, France – Arenes

6/26-27 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6/29 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

7/13 Dallas, TX – Verizon Theater

7/14 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

7/16 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

7/18 Atlanta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

7/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

7/23 Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

7/25-26 New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

7/28 Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands PAC

7/29 Boston, MA – Boch Center

7/30 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Center

8/1 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

8/3 Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena

8/4 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

8/6 Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

8/9 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater

8/11 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

8/12 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

