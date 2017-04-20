Haim Appear to Be Dropping New Music on April 27

Early this morning, Haim posted a video to their Twitter account showing lead singer Danielle Haim drumming in a studio. The camera slowly pans to her and then cuts to a title card that reads “HAIM April 27″ as she crashes the cymbals. The assumption, of course, is that the trio will be releasing some sort of new music on that date exactly a week from now.

If that’s true, it’s far from a surprise. Haim began teasing new music last week with billboards erected in California, Europe, and Australia. They also revealed in an interview last December that their second album would be coming this summer.

Sit tight.