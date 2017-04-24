Haim Continue to Tease New Music

Haim have released another video teasing some sort of announcement on April 27. Similar to a clip from last week, the video shows the sisters banging on drums before “APRIL 27 9AM ET” is typed across the screen in rhythm to the beat. The videos follow the erection of HAIM billboards in London, Berlin, Sydney, and Los Angeles, as well as the group’s announcement in December that their new album would be released in summer 2017.

Watch the most recent video below.