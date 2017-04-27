Haim Return With New Song “Right Now”

Haim have returned with “Right Now,” their first new song ahead of their upcoming sophomore album Something to Tell You, the follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone. It debuted this morning on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. There’s an accompanying video, which shows the band performing in the studio, which you can watch below and via Apple Music. The video was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The song was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid.

Next month, Haim will perform on Saturday Night Live. The new album is out July 7, according to an interview with Lowe.