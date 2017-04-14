Listen to the Remix of Gucci Mane and Drake’s “Both” Featuring Lil Wayne

Gucci Mane has recruited Lil Wayne for a remix of the single off his standout track from last year’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa. “Both” originally featured Drake and charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and now it includes a new verse from Weezy. This boost for “Both” comes ahead of Gucci’s first performance at Coachella this weekend, as well as his next album, titled DropTipWizop, which he says is “coming soon.”

Stream the “Both” remix below.