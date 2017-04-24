Gorillaz – “The Apprentice” ft. Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK

Gorillaz have released numerous tracks from their upcoming album Humanz, in both conventional and remixed form. The newest export from the album, following their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration “Let Me Out” from earlier this month, is the smooth, funky “The Apprentice,” which features English singer-songwriters Rag‘n’Bone Man and RAY BLK, and the rapper Zebra Katz. Watch the song’s video below, and look out for Humanz this Friday.