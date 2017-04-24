New Music \

Gorillaz – “The Apprentice” ft. Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK

CREDIT: Gorillaz YouTube

Gorillaz have released numerous tracks from their upcoming album Humanz, in both conventional and remixed form. The newest export from the album, following their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration “Let Me Out” from earlier this month, is the smooth, funky “The Apprentice,” which features English singer-songwriters Rag‘n’Bone Man and RAY BLK, and the rapper Zebra Katz. Watch the song’s video below, and look out for Humanz this Friday.

Winston Cook-Wilson
