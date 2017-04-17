Gorillaz Announce North American Tour, First in Seven Years

Theoretically, an animated band should be able to mail themselves places, but instead Gorillaz have announced a full North American tour in support of their new album Humanz. The tour begins in Chicago and hits several festivals, including New York City’s Meadows Festival and Miami’s III Points Festival. (Shows at Quebec City Summer Festival and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival were previously announced.)

According to a press release, the tour will be the expected mix of live and animated performance, as fronted by Damon Albarn. “As always, Gorillaz will be joined onstage by a stellar lineup of featured artists—the new album offering such possibilities as Jehnny Beth (Savages), Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Peven Everett, Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Vince Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis, among others,” a statement reads.

See Gorillaz tour dates below, and an easier-to-read listing here. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21, and will include a copy of the new record in digital or physical format. And in case you missed it: The band has shared four new songs from Humanz, which will be out next Friday, April 28.

Gorillaz

July 8 – Chicago IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 10 – Toronto ON – Air Canada Centre

July 12 – Boston MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 – Philadelphia PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 15 – Quebec City QC – Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 – Washington DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11-13 – San Francisco CA – Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 15-17 – New York NY – Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 18 – Detroit MI – Fox Theatre

Sept. 20 – Minneapolis MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sept. 22 – Kansas City MO – Sprint Center

Sept. 24 – Las Vegas NV – Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 26 – Denver CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 – Seattle WA – KeyArena at Seattle Center

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles CA – The Forum

Oct. 11 – Atlanta GA – Infinite Energy Center

Oct. 13-15 – Miami FL – III Points Festival