Gorillaz Animated Members Will Hold Their First Live Interview

Daft Punk’s Discovery wasn’t crafted by Leiji Matsumoto animé characters, but by two flesh and bones musicians named Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Same thing’s the case for the Gorillaz; group mastermind Damon Albarn and animator Jamie Hewlett have been doing the press run for their upcoming album Humanz. But there’ll be a twist for the act’s next interview: Cartoon band members 2d and Murdoc Niccals will be the ones being interviewed by BBC Radio 1 host’s MistaJam. The conversation will be live and on camera for the first time ever.

The talk takes place this Thursday at 10 a.m. EST. For now, fans can go to the live stream page’s chat box to submit questions. Humanz drops on April 28.