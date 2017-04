Gorillaz have recruited a wide cadre of artists for their upcoming album Humanz, and two of them—Pusha T and the legend Mavis Staples—appear on their latest album cut, “Let Me Out.” Staples gospel vocals lend gravity to the new song, but it’s mainly Pusha T’s show. “Tell me that I won’t die at the hands of the police / Promise me I won’t outlive my nephew and my niece,” he raps. Listen below. Humanz is out April 28.