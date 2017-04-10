Girlpool – “It Gets More Blue”

Girlpool have released “It Gets More Blue,” a new song off of their upcoming album Powerplant, due out next month. It also comes with a video, in which band members Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad act as a couple on a windy beach, engaging in a bizarre tarot card reading before appearing to separate. The concept for the video came from Tividad and was directed by Amalia Irons.

Powerplant, a follow-up to their 2015 debut Before The World Was Big, is out May 12. Girlpool will be touring the US in May and June. Watch the video below, and find their tour dates.

Girlpool:

05-23 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

05-24 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

05-25 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *

05-26 Seattle, WA – Neumos *

05-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Biltmore *

05-31 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry *$

06-01 Iowa City, IA – The Mill *$

06-02 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle *$

06-04 Detroit, MI – El Club $

06-05 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern $

06-06 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB $

06-07 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall $#

06-09 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw $#

06-10 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer $#

06-11 Washington, DC – Rock + Roll Hotel ^#

06-13 Durham, NC – The Pinhook *

06-14 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell Stage) *

06-15 New Orleans, LA – Republic *

06-16 Houston, TX – Walter’s *

06-17 Austin, TX – Barracuda *

06-20 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge *

06-21 San Diego, CA – Che Cafe *

06-22 Pomona, CA – The Glass House *

* with Snail Mail

$ with Ian Sweet

^ with Vagabon

# with Lexie