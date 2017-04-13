Watch Future’s NSFW Video for “My Collection”

Future’s catalogue is full of bitter, mean-spirited bangers, and “My Collection” boldly carries on that tradition — it’s possibly his most bitter and mean-spirited track of the year so far. Today, he’s shared a new video for the Metro Boomin-produced HNDRXX highlight, a black-and-white, NSFW visual that frames Future rapping and smoking directly at the center of the screen surrounded by various naked women. The Nick Walker-directed clip is an Apple Music exclusive, so if you have Apple Music you can go ahead and watch below. HNDRXX is out now on Epic/A1/Freebandz.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.