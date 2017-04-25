News \
Future Islands Announce Extensive World Tour
After releasing their solid LP The Far Field, Future Islands are getting ready to embark on a massive world tour. The Baltimore outfit has added fall dates to their schedule, bringing the number of upcoming shows to a staggering 77. They’re currently touring Europe and will head back from across the Atlantic next month to kick off their US trek in Arizona. Future Island’s ongoing tour is scheduled to continue through November. Find the entire schedule below.
Future Island tour dates:
April 27 Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands
April 28 Leeds, England @ Stylus
April 29 Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy
April 30 Brighton, England @ Dome
May 2-7 Murica, Spain @ Wam Festival
May 2 Nottingham, England @ Rock City
May 3 Bristol, England @ O2 Academy
May 4 London, England @ The Dome, Tufnell Park
May 6 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
May 9 Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre
May 10 Paris, France Elysée Montmartre
May 12-14 Acrosanti, AZ @ Form Acrosanti
May 25 Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
May 26 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
May 27 Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
May 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 30 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
June 1 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
June 2 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall
June 3 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
June 5 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
June 6 Chicago, MI @ Riviera
June 7 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
June 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
June 8-11 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
June 17 Buffalo, NY @ Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2017
June 27 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
June 30 Belgium, Brussels @ Rock Werchter
July 1 Cambridge, England @ Corn Exchange
July 3 Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans Pub
July 4 Cork, Ireland @ Opera House
July 6 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens
July June 08 Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
July 21-23 North Byron Parklands, Australia @ Splendor in the Grass
July 28-30 New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
August November 13 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
August 16-19 Tabuão, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival
August 17-20 Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man
August 17-29 St. Malo, France @ La Route du Rock
August 18-20 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival
September 5 Richmond, VA @ The National
September 11 Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity
September 12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 13 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
September 15 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
September 17 San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre ^
September 19 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 22 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neptune theatre
September 27 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
September 28 Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
September 29 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
September 30 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outside ^
October 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
October 2 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
October 5 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 6 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
October 7 Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis Theatre
October 9 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 26 Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compense
October 27 Tallin, Estonia @ Rock Café
October 29 Helsinki, Finland @ Circus
October 31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Münchenbryggeriet
November 1 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
November 2 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
November 4 Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
November 6 Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
November 8 Munich, Germany @ Theaterfabrik
November 9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
November 10 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
November 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 16 Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
November 17 Feyzin, France @ L’Epicerie Moderne
November 18 Euralille, France @ L’Aeronef
^ includes Explosions in the Sky