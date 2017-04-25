Future Islands Announce Extensive World Tour

After releasing their solid LP The Far Field, Future Islands are getting ready to embark on a massive world tour. The Baltimore outfit has added fall dates to their schedule, bringing the number of upcoming shows to a staggering 77. They’re currently touring Europe and will head back from across the Atlantic next month to kick off their US trek in Arizona. Future Island’s ongoing tour is scheduled to continue through November. Find the entire schedule below.

Future Island tour dates:

April 27 Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

April 28 Leeds, England @ Stylus

April 29 Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy

April 30 Brighton, England @ Dome

May 2-7 Murica, Spain @ Wam Festival

May 2 Nottingham, England @ Rock City

May 3 Bristol, England @ O2 Academy

May 4 London, England @ The Dome, Tufnell Park

May 6 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

May 9 Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

May 10 Paris, France Elysée Montmartre

May 12-14 Acrosanti, AZ @ Form Acrosanti

May 25 Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

May 26 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

May 27 Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

May 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 30 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

June 1 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

June 2 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall

June 3 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

June 5 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

June 6 Chicago, MI @ Riviera

June 7 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

June 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

June 8-11 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

June 17 Buffalo, NY @ Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2017

June 27 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

June 30 Belgium, Brussels @ Rock Werchter

July 1 Cambridge, England @ Corn Exchange

July 3 Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans Pub

July 4 Cork, Ireland @ Opera House

July 6 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

July June 08 Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

July 21-23 North Byron Parklands, Australia @ Splendor in the Grass

July 28-30 New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

August November 13 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 16-19 Tabuão, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

August 17-20 Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man

August 17-29 St. Malo, France @ La Route du Rock

August 18-20 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

September 5 Richmond, VA @ The National

September 11 Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity

September 12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 13 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

September 15 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

September 17 San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre ^

September 19 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 22 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 23 Seattle, WA @ Neptune theatre

September 27 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

September 28 Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

September 29 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

September 30 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outside ^

October 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

October 2 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

October 5 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 6 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

October 7 Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis Theatre

October 9 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 26 Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compense

October 27 Tallin, Estonia @ Rock Café

October 29 Helsinki, Finland @ Circus

October 31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Münchenbryggeriet

November 1 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

November 2 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

November 4 Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

November 6 Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

November 8 Munich, Germany @ Theaterfabrik

November 9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

November 10 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

November 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 16 Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

November 17 Feyzin, France @ L’Epicerie Moderne

November 18 Euralille, France @ L’Aeronef

^ includes Explosions in the Sky