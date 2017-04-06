French Montana Delivers Vile Insult to Woman, Continues to Tweet Through It

If you’re wondering why people suddenly care about French Montana, this breathtaking insult is why:

U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe

With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble🙏 https://t.co/yBHeZCKDCz — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

The woman Montana’s responding to had originally tweeted, “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..,” an objectively mild burn. Congrats, French—they care now!

After coming under attack from French Montana fans, the original tweeter set her account to private. French, though, hasn’t let up:

How people get mad at u for draging somebody that tried to drag u 😩 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years

I ain’t no punching bag, and I don’t discriminate !don’t come for me 🙏 https://t.co/qnnfcCRhCQ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen

All I did was defend myself if I affended anybody I apologize — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

But this is a perfect example of even when u defending yourself and minding your Business social media would drag your name thru the mud ‼️ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

But on another note #STAYWOKE — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

To recap: French Montana called a random woman a “musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe” with “nappy” hair, but he’s excused himself in the name of his son, his mother, and his ex-wife, who probably didn’t ask for this either. If he “affended” anybody, he apologizes. And please remember to #staywoke.