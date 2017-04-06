News \

French Montana Delivers Vile Insult to Woman, Continues to Tweet Through It

CREDIT: Rich Polk/Getty Images

If you’re wondering why people suddenly care about French Montana, this breathtaking insult is why:

The woman Montana’s responding to had originally tweeted, “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..,” an objectively mild burn. Congrats, French—they care now!

After coming under attack from French Montana fans, the original tweeter set her account to private. French, though, hasn’t let up:

To recap: French Montana called a random woman a “musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe” with “nappy” hair, but he’s excused himself in the name of his son, his mother, and his ex-wife, who probably didn’t ask for this either. If he “affended” anybody, he apologizes. And please remember to #staywoke.

Anna Gaca
