Frankie Cosmos Sign to Sub Pop, Announce Tour Dates
New York indie-pop four-piece Frankie Cosmos have just announced a new deal with Sub Pop Records. In a recent Facebook post, the band shared that they’re currently at work on the follow up to last year’s Next Thing with the label best known for acts like Nirvana, Soundgarden, The Shins, and many, many others. The band also announced new tour dates across Europe and North America. Check out the dates below and revisit our review of Next Thing.
05-05 Boston, MA – Royale
05-05-07 Winooski, VT – Waking Windows Festival
05-07 Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
05-08 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
05-09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05-10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
05-11 Grinnell, IA – Grinnell College
05-12 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
05-13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05-14 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
05-15 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
05-16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
05-17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
05-18 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05-21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
07-14 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07-23 Hyeres, FR – MIDI Festival
07-28 Brighton, UK – Haunt
07-29 Derbyshire, UK – IndieTracks Festival
07-31 Cardiff, UK – Full Moon
08-01 Liverpool, UK – The Magnet
08-02 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
08-03 Edinburgh, UK – Mash House
08-04 Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall
08-05 London, UK – Visions Festival
08-08 Primosten, HR – Superuho Festival
08-24 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt Cabaret
08-25 Anacortes, WA – The Business
08-26 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
08-27 Portland, OR – MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst
08-29 Arcata, CA – Outer Space
08-30 San Francisco, CA – Grey Area Theater
09-01 Tuscon, AZ – 191 Toole
09-02 San Diego, CA – The Irentc
09-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex