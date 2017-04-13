Frankie Cosmos Sign to Sub Pop, Announce Tour Dates

New York indie-pop four-piece Frankie Cosmos have just announced a new deal with Sub Pop Records. In a recent Facebook post, the band shared that they’re currently at work on the follow up to last year’s Next Thing with the label best known for acts like Nirvana, Soundgarden, The Shins, and many, many others. The band also announced new tour dates across Europe and North America. Check out the dates below and revisit our review of Next Thing.

05-05 Boston, MA – Royale

05-05-07 Winooski, VT – Waking Windows Festival

05-07 Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

05-08 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

05-09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05-10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

05-11 Grinnell, IA – Grinnell College

05-12 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

05-13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

05-14 Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

05-15 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

05-16 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

05-17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-18 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

07-14 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-23 Hyeres, FR – MIDI Festival

07-28 Brighton, UK – Haunt

07-29 Derbyshire, UK – IndieTracks Festival

07-31 Cardiff, UK – Full Moon

08-01 Liverpool, UK – The Magnet

08-02 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

08-03 Edinburgh, UK – Mash House

08-04 Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

08-05 London, UK – Visions Festival

08-08 Primosten, HR – Superuho Festival

08-24 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt Cabaret

08-25 Anacortes, WA – The Business

08-26 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

08-27 Portland, OR – MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst

08-29 Arcata, CA – Outer Space

08-30 San Francisco, CA – Grey Area Theater

09-01 Tuscon, AZ – 191 Toole

09-02 San Diego, CA – The Irentc

09-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex