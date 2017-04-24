Frank Ocean – “Slide on Me” ft. Young Thug

One day after debuting “Lens” on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 blondedRADIO show, Frank Ocean released another new song during the surprise fifth episode of the show early Monday morning. The new track is a remix of “Slide on Me” from Ocean’s 2016 album Endless and features Young Thug. Previously, Ocean has released “Biking” ft. Jay Z and “Chanel” on the show. Check out the full blondedRADIO episode here. “Slide on Me” starts at the 1:45:25 mark.