The ever-elusive Frank Ocean brought the new yet again last night, on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 blondedRADIO show. Following the singles “Biking” ft. Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator and “Chanel,” Frank is back with “Lens.” As ever, there are two versions of the track. The first features Frank solo; the second is a remix featuring Travis Scott. Listen to both versions of “Lens” below, and catch the full episode of blondedRADIO right here.