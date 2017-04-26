Forest Swords – “Panic”

As Forest Swords, UK producer Matthew Barnes knits sparse textures and spacious drums into moody masterpieces of understated energy. Years after Dagger Paths and Engravings would cement the electronic artist as a force to be reckoned with in the early-aughts downtempo scene, Barnes has now returned with “Panic” from his forthcoming LP Compassion. With gentle organic tones, the track slowly builds into a noisy rumble of bass before dropping a sample cut straight from a dusty 45″. The track comes with an accompanying video, which distorts the human body into a chilling portrait just as anxious as his music. The track follows singles “Arms Out” and “The Highest Flood” in the buildup to the album, which is out May 5 via Ninja Tune. Check out “Panic” and its video below.