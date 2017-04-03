Floating Points Announces Reflections – Mojave Desert Film Featuring New Music

British electronic musician and neuroscientist Floating Points, aka Sam Shepherd, has announced a new short film and soundtrack featuring new, unheard compositions. The project is titled Reflections – Mojave Desert, and was filmed and recorded last August at the Mojave Desert, where Shepard and his band were rehearsing for their upcoming US tour. According to the trailer, “the desert provided a unique recording environment, with the sounds and space reflected in the new music.”

This is the first in a set of collaborations with director Anna Diaz Ortuño. Floating Points will film and record a series of environmental recordings in various locations across the world. Reflections – Mojave Desert will be released June 30th in the US. Watch the trailer below.

Reflections – Mojave Desert:

01. ‘Mojave Desert’

02. ‘Silurian Blue’

03. ‘Kites’

04. ‘Kelso Dunes’

05. ‘Lucerne Valley’