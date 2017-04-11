Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album Release Date, Tour

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, announced today their first record and tour as a duo.

The album, called Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, drops June 9 on Atlantic Records and features ten tracks. The first single, “In My World,” comes out this Friday, April 14, on all major streaming services. The new album features the rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, once again posing the question: where’s Stevie?

Buckingham and McVie also announced a tour in support of the record; The Wallflowers will join them on a handful of US dates, kicking off in Atlanta and wending over to Denver, through June and July. Also in July, Fleetwood Mac also will perform at the bicoastal The Classic East/Classic The West festivals, in New York and Los Angeles, respectively. The tour dates and the tracklist are below.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie Track List:

1. “Sleeping Around The Corner”

2. “Feel About You”

3. “In My World”

4. “Red Sun”

5. “Love Is Here To Stay”

6. “Too Far Gone”

7. “Lay Down For Free”

8. “Game Of Pretend”

9. “On With The Show”

10. “Carnival Begin”

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie on tour:

June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

June 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

July 21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater

July 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre