Fleet Foxes Announce 2017 World Tour
After releasing a new song last month, Fleet Foxes have announced that they’ll embark on an extensive tour that will run from May until the end of the year. The band is touring behind their upcoming album Crack-Up, which follows 2011’s Helplessness Blues. The new project is scheduled to drop June 16. Check out the full tour dates and a trailer for the album below.
Fleet Foxes tour dates:
May 15 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
May 16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
May 19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox @ the Market (SOLD OUT)
May 26 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
May 27 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
May 28 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
May 29 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
June 24 — Netherlands, Ewijk @ Down The Rabbit Hole
July 1 — Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú @ Vida Festival
July 3 — Italy, Ferrara @ Bands Apart
July 4 — Switzerland, Montreux @ Montreux Jazz Festival
July 7 — Spain, Bilbao @ Bilbao BBK Live
July 8 — Portugal, Lisbon @ NOS Alive Festival
July 11 — Ireland, Cork @ Cork Opera House
July 13 — Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens
July 14 — Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)
July 16 — United Kingdom, Southwold @ Latitude Festival
July 27 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
July 28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)
July 29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective
July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective
August 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival @ the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)
August 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival @ the Prospect Park Bandshell
August 4 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 5 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 6 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
August 8 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
August 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
August 14 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
August 16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
August 17 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
August 18 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
September 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
September 14 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 16 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
September 18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
September 20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
September 21 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
September 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House
September 27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House
September 29 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
September 30 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
October 3 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
November 1-5 — Iceland, Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves
November 7 — Switzerland, Zurich @ X-tra
November 8 — Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer
November 9 — Croatia, Zagreb @ Tvornica Kulture
November 12 — Germany, Hamburg @ Docks
November 13 — Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle
November 17 — Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
November 18 — Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
November 20 — France, Paris @ Le Trianon
December 1 — Germany, Köln @ Live Music Hall
December 3 — Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet
December 5 — Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene