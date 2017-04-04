Fleet Foxes Announce 2017 World Tour

After releasing a new song last month, Fleet Foxes have announced that they’ll embark on an extensive tour that will run from May until the end of the year. The band is touring behind their upcoming album Crack-Up, which follows 2011’s Helplessness Blues. The new project is scheduled to drop June 16. Check out the full tour dates and a trailer for the album below.

Fleet Foxes tour dates:

May 15 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

May 16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox @ the Market (SOLD OUT)

May 26 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

May 27 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

May 28 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

May 29 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

June 24 — Netherlands, Ewijk @ Down The Rabbit Hole

July 1 — Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú @ Vida Festival

July 3 — Italy, Ferrara @ Bands Apart

July 4 — Switzerland, Montreux @ Montreux Jazz Festival

July 7 — Spain, Bilbao @ Bilbao BBK Live

July 8 — Portugal, Lisbon @ NOS Alive Festival

July 11 — Ireland, Cork @ Cork Opera House

July 13 — Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens

July 14 — Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)

July 16 — United Kingdom, Southwold @ Latitude Festival

July 27 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective

July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective

August 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival @ the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)

August 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival @ the Prospect Park Bandshell

August 4 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 5 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 6 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

August 8 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

August 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

August 14 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

August 16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

August 17 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

August 18 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

September 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

September 14 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 16 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

September 18 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

September 20 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

September 21 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

September 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House

September 27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House

September 29 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

September 30 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

October 3 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1-5 — Iceland, Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves

November 7 — Switzerland, Zurich @ X-tra

November 8 — Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer

November 9 — Croatia, Zagreb @ Tvornica Kulture

November 12 — Germany, Hamburg @ Docks

November 13 — Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle

November 17 — Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

November 18 — Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

November 20 — France, Paris @ Le Trianon

December 1 — Germany, Köln @ Live Music Hall

December 3 — Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet

December 5 — Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene