Flaming Lips and Mac Demarco to Co-Headline Fall Tour

The Flaming Lips and Mac Demarco will co-headline an American tour beginning this fall. Per Demarco’s website, the tour so far has eight dates, though more will be added. Both acts will be coming off of new albums. The Lips released Oczy Mlody back in January, and will put out a limited edition reimagining of the album titled Onboard the International Space Station Concert For Peace on Record Store Day. Demarco’s new record, This Old Dog, is out May 5, though he was encouraging fans to download it from peer-to-peer services over the weekend.

Their tour dates are below:

Sept. 17 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live Event Center

Sept. 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

Sept. 19 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sept. 20 — Niagara Falls, New York @ Rapids Theatre

Sept. 29 — Houston, Tex. @ Revention Music Center

Sept. 30 — Irving, Tex. @ Pavilion at The Music Factory

Oct. 1 — Austin, Tex. @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Oct. 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre