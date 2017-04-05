Feist Shares New Single “Century” Featuring Jarvis Cocker, Announces International Tour

Feist’s new album Pleasure is out April 28, and she’s just shared a second new song, “Century.” Like the title track, “Century” has a rustic, unplugged feel, which eventually gives way to a gentle coda and a masculine spoken-word part provided by Jarvis Cocker, of Pulp fame.

Listen to “Century” below, and scroll down to see dates for Feist’s newly announced international tour, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Feist tour dates 2017

4/27 — Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul

4/30 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

5/1 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

5/2 — Mexico, DF @ Teatro de la Ciudad

5/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

5/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

5/9 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

5/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

6/1 —Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

6/2 —Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

6/4 —Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music & Arts Festival

6/7 —Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

6/10 —New York, NY @ Town Hall

6/11 —New York, NY @ Town Hall

6/14 —Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

6/15 —Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

6/17 —Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

6/30 —Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

7/2 —Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

7/9 —Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/22 —Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival

8/4 —Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

8/5 —Luhmühlen, GER @ A Summer’s Tale

8/10 — Oslo, NO @Oya Festival

8/11 —Gothenburg, SE @Way Out West Festival

8/12 —Copenhagen, DK @Haven Festival

8/14 —Brussels, BE @Brussels Summer Festival (Place des Paleis)

8/19 —Winterthur, SWI @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen