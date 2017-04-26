Watch Macaulay Culkin Play Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty’s “Total Entertainment Forever” Video

Father John Misty has released a video for Pure Comedy’s “Total Entertainment Forever,” and it’s about as ludicrous and referential as you might expect it to be, consider the song begins with a passage about “bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus rift.” The video opens with George Washington himself entering a VR reality, but instead of imagining Taylor Swith, the former president decides to play the “role” of Kurt Cobain.

His fictional, Christ-like Cobain is played by none other than Macaulay Culkin, who of course would be in a Father John Misty video. Culkin-as-Cobain-as-Christ is flagellated by sadistic, Ronald-McDonald-looking guards, before Misty himself, with hooks for hands, crucifies him underneath a sign reading “King of the Cucks.” Papier mâché dummies of Bill Clinton playing the saxophone and Jon from Garfield are nailed on crosses alongside him.

It’s Father Joh Misty-y as all hell. Watch it below.