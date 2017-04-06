Stream Father John Misty’s New Album Pure Comedy

After a wealth of new singles and tortuous press cycle never far from controversy, Father John Misty’s new album Pure Comedy is finally streaming in full. The thirteen-track album features perviously released cuts like “Leaving LA” and “Ballad of the Dying Man,” and continues songwriter Josh Tillman’s penchant for wry satire that seems forever on the verge of a breakdown. The album is now from Sub Pop and on streaming platforms everywhere.

Check Pure Comedy out below, and read our review of it here.