Diana Ross to Open, Chance the Rapper to Close as 2017 Essence Festival Reveals Nightly Lineup

Making their first Essence Festival appearances, Diana Ross and Chance the Rapper will open and close the annual concert series, respectively, at the Superdome in New Orleans (June 30-July 2). Fellow headliner Mary J. Blige will command the stage on Saturday, along with a special all-female lineup of performers, as Essence Festival announces its full night-by-night schedule today.

Also filling out the roster are John Legend, India.Arie, Jill Scott, Solange, BJ the Chicago Kid, and many more. Comedian/actor Roy Wood Jr. from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show has been tapped as the main stage host. Single-night tickets also go on sale today. For more information, visit the festival’s official website.

Here’s the three-night slate for the 2017 Essence Festival, presented by Coca-Cola: