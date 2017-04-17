Drake Posts, Then Deletes, Accusation of Racial Profiling at Exclusive Club in the Coachella Valley

While in California for his drop-in performance during Future’s Coachella set this weekend, Drake evidently had a bad experience at the Madison Club in La Quinta, an exclusive resort and golf course near the festival grounds. On Instagram this morning, Drake posted a photo of the club’s logo along with the caption “The most offensive place I have ever stayed in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling. Shortly after posting, the image and caption had been deleted from Drake’s account, but we’ve preserved it with a screenshot below.

Drake didn’t elaborate on his accusation of discrimination at the club, which bills itself as “the most exclusive private residential community in La Quinta, California offering the finest golf and club facilities in an intimate and sophisticated setting.” We’ve reached out to Madison Club for comment and will update this post if we receive a response.