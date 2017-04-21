DJ Shadow and Nas Team Up for New Song “Systematic”

DJ Shadow and Nas have partnered up to create a new song for HBO’s startup comedy Silicon Valley. “Systematic” is a funky, twisty track that finds Nas indicting a system that “only feeds itself” and rapping a recipe for some tasty-sounding Hennessy cranberry sauce. The song debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show yesterday, after DJ Shadow apparently emailed it to him:

Aye @zanelowe, got that fire for you as promised…check your email! cc: @nas — DJ Shadow (@djshadow) April 20, 2017

“Systematic” will feature in the season 4 premiere of Silicon Valley, which airs this Sunday, April 23. It also appears on the show’s official soundtrack, which arrives June 16 from Mass Appeal.