Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Joey Bada$$, and DJ Khaled Are Hitting Hot 97’s Summer Jam Again This Year

Fat joe Remy Ma
CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hot 97 finally revealed its Stadium Stage lineup over the course of an hour this afternoon. This year’s performers include DJ Khaled & Friends, Konshens, Charly Black, Desiigner, Jidenna, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, Joey Bada$$, Chris Brown, Migos, and Remy Ma & Fat Joe.

This will be DJ Khaled’s second straight year on the Stadium Stage, Trey Songz’s fifth time performing at Summer Jam, Tory’s second-consecutive year on the schedule (he was supposed perform at last year’s Festival Stage, which was canceled due to weather concerns), and Fat Joe and Remy Ma have performed at the event at least as a special guest for a combined four times over the past seven years.

Yesterday, Hot 97 revealed its Festival Stage lineup, which includes a whole slate of New York stars (Phresher, Young M.AA Boogie wit da Hoodie) plus PnB Rock, D.R.A.M., and Lil Yachty. Summer Jam is schedule to take place on June 11 at MetLife Stadium.

Brian Josephs
