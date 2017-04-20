Dinosaur Jr., Built To Spill, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and More Artists to Play Classic Albums In Full at Riot Fest

After news yesterday that Jawbreaker will reunite for the first time in 21 years at this year’s Riot Fest, the festival has now announced that 10 select artists will play their most iconic albums in full at the Chicago festival. Attendees will get to hear Dinosaur Jr.‘s You’re Living All Over Me, Built To Spill’s Keep It Like A Secret, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ Let’s Face It, among others, all from start to finish. Check out eight of scheduled performances below, with two more still to be announced later next month when Riot Fest unveils its next wave of artists.

Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me (30th anniversary)

Built To Spill – Keep It Like A Secret

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Let’s Face It (20th anniversary)

Fishbone – Truth and Soul (30th anniversary)

Bayside – The Walking Wounded (10th anniversary)

Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics (10th anniversary)

The Lawrence Arms – Oh, Calcutta!

that dog. — Retreat From The Sun (20th anniversary)