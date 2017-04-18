Hear DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith Cover (Sandy) Alex G’s “Icehead”

DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith has shared a gentle new cover of “Icehead,” a song originally by the artist now known as (Sandy) Alex G. As Consequence of Sound points out, the cover marks Smith’s first new release since announcing he was re-entering “long-haul inpatient treatment” for substance abuse in a February Instagram post.

Hear Smith’s version of “Icehead” compared to the original below, and revisit SPIN’s February 2016 feature on Smith’s addiction struggles and DIIV’s most recent album, Is the Is Are.