David Crosby Has Some Thoughts About Ted Nugent and Donald Trump Hanging Out

This morning, the Nuge visited the Donald at the White House, along with the Bullgod and the Sarah Palin. The strange crew–that’s Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Sarah Palin, if you’re not following–showed up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for what amounted to a photo op with the president, and the pics went mildly viral this morning. Someone told the folk-rock great and Twitter hero David Crosby about it, and the Croz pulled no punches in his assessment of the situation. Here’s what he had to say:

Wang Dang Sweet Poontang! pic.twitter.com/7iEAbq4vV7 — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) April 20, 2017

this picture says it all …the two most insincere smiles in history

what a pair of assholes https://t.co/sNED02l5dj — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2017

What a pair of assholes, indeed.

Previously in David Crosby throwing elbows on Twitter, we have David Crosby burning Fleet Foxes and David Crosby dragging the Lizard King.