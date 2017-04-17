Dave Grohl, Mac DeMarco, Carrie Brownstein, Kim Gordon and Dozens More Sign Guitar for Planned Parenthood Raffle

There’s in existence an acoustic guitar that features dozens of signatures—102, to be exact—from alt-rock’s biggest stars. The signatures include Lady Gaga, Mac DeMarco, Dave Grohl, Carrie Brownstein, Kim Gordon, Perfume Genius, Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, John Legend, the National’s Matt Berninger, Ryan Adams, Katy Perry, Fred Armisen, and Michael Stipe. Old Style Guitar Shop owner Reuben Cox collected the signatures, and donated it to the organizers behind 7-inches for Planned Parenthood for a Planned Parenthood raffle.

The entry fee for the raffle is a $10 donation. Winners also get a book of photos of the signees.Find the full list of signatures and entry information at the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood website.