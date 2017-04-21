Danzig – “Devil on Hwy 9″

The Misfits reunited for Riot Fest last year, brining Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein back together for the first time in decades. Despite rave reviews from fans, Danzig pretty much declared the project dead after that show, and now he’s back to making groovy blues-metal with the band that bears his name. Danzig will release their eleventh album Black Laden Crown later this year, and today they shared lead single “Devil on Hwy 9.” The song’s not bad, but the recording and mix are just bizarre, making Glenn’s singing stand apart from the rest of the band “like it’s karaoke,” as one astute YouTube commenter noted. Adding to the amateurish feeling is his voice itself, which over the years has withered into a thin imitation of the bellowing croon that could stop you in your tracks on Misfits and early Danzig releases. Hear it below.