Damon Albarn Says He Is Working on 40 More Gorillaz Songs

After announcing their “Spirit House” installations ahead of their new album, Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn went on Zane Lowe’s Beats1 show to talk about the projects. During the interview, Albarn noted that he is working on at least 40 to 45 songs in addition to the 19 tracks on the band’s forthcoming release Humanz. With so much material, Albarn joked that he could “stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.” Albarn also told Lowe that he just finished working on a track with British rapper and singer Little Simz.

You can listen to an excerpt of the interview below. Humanz is due on April 28.