La La Land Director Damien Chazelle Planning TV Drama About Paris Music Scene

Hot off the success of La La Land, Damien Chazelle is setting his sights on TV.

The Oscar-winning director is attached to helm The Eddy, a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris that revolves around a club, its owner, the house band and the volatile city that surrounds them. The project will be written by Jack Thorne, who recently penned the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child alongside J.K. Rowling.

WME, which packaged the project, is shopping the script to cable and streaming outlets, according to sources. The heat surrounding Chazelle, following the critical and commercial success of La La Land, should all but ensure the high-profile project finds a home. Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard, who’s best known for co-writing Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” and Six Feet Under’s Alan Poul are attached as executive producers.

At 32 years old, Chazelle became the youngest best director winner in history when he took home a trophy in February for his modern-day musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The Lionsgate film also made a strong profit for the studio, grossing $150 million in the domestic box office and over $280 million internationally. Chazelle first gained traction for writing and directing Whiplash, a 2014 Sundance winner and Oscar nominee starring Miles Teller.

