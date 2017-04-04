Video: Conor Oberst – “Barbary Coast (Later)”

Conor Oberst’s latest album Salutations just received a new music video for “Barbary Coast (Later).” It’s a pretty short film directed by Cris Gris, featuring a trio of boys who go on some adventures—bowling, fishing, a Conor Oberst concert—without a bunch of pesky parents in the way. As one YouTube commenter pointed out, the kids’ big adventure happens on Oberst’s birthday, February 15 (he’s 37).

If watching this video makes you want to go to a Conor Oberst concert yourself, you’ll want to look at these newly announced tour dates. Watch “Barbary Coast” below.