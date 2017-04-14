Here’s the Coachella 2017 Livestream Featuring Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and More

Friday is the first day of Coachella’s first weekend, and you can watch the action live via three different streams from the California festival’s stage all weekend. The streams go live at 6:30 EST/3:30 PST tonight. The headliners for this evening are Radiohead and the xx (on Channel 1), and you can also see sets by DJ Shadow, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Stormzy and many more on Channels 2 and 3. The headliners for Saturday are Lady Gaga and Bon Iver, and Kendrick Lamar and Lorde on Sunday. Other acts to watch out for include Future, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane, Mac DeMarco, Schoolboy Q, and New Order.

Find more video options on Coachella’s YouTube page, which also allows you to build a schedule of artists whose sets you’d like to see. You can also see the schedules for each stage in the descriptions for the three YouTube streams.