Preview Chvrches’ “Down Side of Me” Video Directed by Kristen Stewart

Scottish trio Chvrches have shared a teaser for a new version of their track “Down Side of Me,” and its upcoming video. The video is directed by Kristen Stewart as a collaboration for “7-inches for Planned Parenthood,” a benefit compilation for the women’s health provider. The single was released in 2015 with their sophomore LP Every Open Eye. The video will arrive in full on April 28, but for now, watch a short teaser clip of the upcoming collaboration below.