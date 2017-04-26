Chuck Berry – “Wonderful Woman”

Chuck Berry’s posthumous effort CHUCK is out June 9 via Dualtone Records and it’s thus far been preceded by two releases: March’s “Big Boys” and “Wonderful Woman,” which premiered on the New Yorker’s website today. The song—a five-minute improvisational burner—is a family affair, featuring contributions from his son, grandson, and daughter as well as songwriting from his wife Themetta (Toddy) Berry. Gary Clark Jr. is also a featured talent. Listen to “Wonderful Woman” below.