Watch the Music Video Chief Keef Was Making Before He Was Arrested

Earlier this month, Chief Keef was arrested in Miami for the second time this year after being charged with a DUI. The drill scene alum was seen in handcuffs outside of his bright green Lamborghini, the same vehicle he was using for the then-in-the-works video for his recent loosie, “Minute.”

But now, Chief Keef is free and the video is complete and ready for your viewing pleasure. The video for “Minute” is fairly innocuous footage of Keef posing and riding around in the neon-colored whip, as most nouveau riche 21-year-olds are wont to do. Watch the pre-arrest joy below.