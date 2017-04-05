Britney Spears Concert Delays Election in Tel Aviv

A Britney Spears concert is a big enough deal to delay the Democratic process in Israel.

Yesterday, the leader of the country’s Labor Party, Isaac Herzog, issued a statement explaining that the date for the primary election of the party’s chairperson is being “delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3, 2017.” That “major event” is clearly a Britney Spears concert, and apparently, it’s important enough to lure a significant amount of the electorate away from the polls, or at least, screw up traffic to polling places. Herzog told the Israeli Times that it’s the latter, due to the fact that the two apparently-equally-huge events were scheduled next door to each other, and also because organizers have had a hard time “recruiting security guards.”

If you’re surprised–come on, folks, it’s Britney’s first non-U.S. tour since 2011. Who wouldn’t go, or at least, be afraid to shove their way through the gleeful, teeming masses just to place a vote for the opposition party leader? The future of Israel is not as catchy as “Toxic.”

[The Guardian]