Stream Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s Merle Haggard Tribute Album Best Troubadour
It’s no secret that Will Oldham is a lifelong fan of Merle Haggard, having interviewed him in print and covered his music live. When the country legend passed away last year, Oldham started work on an intricate collection of covers. Now, the tracks are available to stream via NPR First Listen. Titled Best Troubadour, the album features past Bonnie “Prince” Billy collaborators Van Campbell, Danny Kiely, Drew Miller and others and stays light, despite the harrowing subject matter. Listen below.