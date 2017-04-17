Watch Bonnie “Prince” Billy Cover Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor” While Accompanied by His Very Cute Dogs

“Hey, we think the Louisville musician known as Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy should instead call himself King of the World!” Thus began an interview with Will Oldham aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy on his hometown news channel WHAS 11 this morning. The hosts of WHAS’ morning show, apparently, are great and insane, and Oldham, be-hatted and wearing red nail polish, verbally sparred with them charmingly while stroking one of his dogs.

The show’s hosts were rightfully impressed by the fact that Oldham had appeared in Jackass 3-D . The discussion mostly revolved around Oldham’s acting work: his film debut in 1987’s Matewan alongside James Earl Jones and his upcoming film project with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara A Ghost Story (Casey Affleck plays a ghost).

The appearance concludes with Oldham and his wife Elsa playing Merle Haggard’s song “Bad Actor,” which comes from Oldham’s upcoming album of Haggard covers Best Troubadour, which is out May 5 on Drag City. Watch this good video below.