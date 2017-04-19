Video: Blondie – “Long Time”

Blondie’s upcoming album Pollinator has just received its second video, for “Long Time.” It finds the band cruising around their old stomping grounds in Manhattan, performing on the sidewalk and in an freight elevator while Debbie Harry moonlights as a cabdriver.

“Long Time” was co-written with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. The album also counts Charli XCX, Johnny Marr, and Dave Sitek as collaborators. Pollinator is out May 5; Blondie will tour with Garbage this summer. Watch the new video for “Long Time” below.