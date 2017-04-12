Blink-182’s Song “Can’t Get You More Pregnant” Finishes in Exactly 35 Seconds

Blink-182 have a deluxe edition 2016’s California coming out on May 19, and today they’ve shared a 35-second-long bonus track called “Can’t Get You More Pregnant.” (California already boasted two songs in the 15-to-35-second category, “Built This Pool” and “Brohemian Rhapsody.”)

We acknowledge that, by writing this post, we are encouraging Blink-182 to continue pulling similar stunts in the future. Listen to “Can’t Get You More Pregnant” and claim your free download below.

If you liked Pink Floyd’s landmark musical achievement “Dark Side of the Moon”, you’ll probably be ambivalent at best about this new record. pic.twitter.com/lmXAFyVPKN — blink-182 (@blink182) April 12, 2017