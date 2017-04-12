News \

Blink-182’s Song “Can’t Get You More Pregnant” Finishes in Exactly 35 Seconds

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Day 1
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blink-182 have a deluxe edition 2016’s California coming out on May 19, and today they’ve shared a 35-second-long bonus track called “Can’t Get You More Pregnant.” (California already boasted two songs in the 15-to-35-second category, “Built This Pool” and “Brohemian Rhapsody.”)

We acknowledge that, by writing this post, we are encouraging Blink-182 to continue pulling similar stunts in the future. Listen to “Can’t Get You More Pregnant” and claim your free download below.

