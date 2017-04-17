Bleachers – “Hate That You Know Me” ft. Carly Rae Jepsen

Here’s a new song from Bleachers, the project of modern pop impresario Jack Antonoff. It’s called “Hate That You Know Me,” and it features Carly Rae Jepsen on background vocals. Listen to it below. It’s the second song released from his upcoming album, officially announced today as Gone Now, which is out June 2. Previously, he released “Don’t Take the Money.”

