Watch Big Boi Perform “Mic Jack” on Fallon

Big Boi has a new album called Boomiverse coming out this summer, and he started his publicity run a little early with a performance last night on The Tonight Show. The earthier half of OutKast performed the project’s lead single “Mic Jack,” only with Dungeon Family member Sleepy Brown instead of Adam Levine on hook duty. There was a lot of on-stage fog and ?uestlove on drums, but neither Sleepy Brown and Big Boi sounded that confident in their performance. See for yourself below.